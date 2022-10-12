Budweiser’s Clydesdale herd grows by two

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

The family of Budweiser Clydesdales is growing.

Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri, which breeds the iconic horses, announced last week that the “herd has officially grown by 2 members,” a colt and a filly, the ranch said on Twitter.

Shortly after being born, the horses stood about 3 feet tall and weighed roughly 150 pounds. Full-grown Clydesdales typically grow to 6 feet and weigh about 2,000 pounds. Warm Springs Ranch said the horses eat some 50 pounds of hay and drink 35 gallons of water each day.

Not all the Clydesdales born at the ranch join the official Budweiser team as they “must meet certain requirements.”

“They must have a bay coat, four white stockings, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and a black tail. And they must weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds,” the Anheuser-Busch-owned farm said on its website.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have appeared in about 30 Super Bowl commercials since their debut in 1986. However, the beer brand recently announced it was ending its more-than-33-year-old exclusive deal with the Super Bowl.

