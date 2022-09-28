Volkswagen to price Porsche IPO at the high end

By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

Volkswagen said Wednesday that it is pricing the Porsche initial public offering at €82.50 a share, which will raise approximately €9.4 billion.

The price is at the top end of Volkswagen’s original price estimate, and values the company at roughly €75 billion.

The publicly traded company will still be majority owned by Volkswagen and the descendents of Ferdinand Porsche, the inventor of the original Beetle. VW has pushed ahead with the Porsche IPO even with a volatile stock market and uncertain economy, and it expects the stock to begin trading on Frankfurt’s stock exchange Thursday. Other luxury automakers, including Lamborghini and Bentley, have continued to post record sales despite economic headwinds thanks to their well-heeled clientele.

Nearly half the IPO proceeds will be distributed to shareholders, the company said in a statement. The rest will be used to help VW build electric vehicles.

The German automaker plans to spend more than $7 billion over the next five years to boost research and development and manufacturing in North America. Its strategy is typical of the auto industry, which is shifting to electric vehicles.

The automaker has said it wants a quarter of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2026. It’s described previously having a backlog of electric vehicle orders in Western Europe, and plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles from its US lineup in the next decade.

Oliver Blume took over as VW’s CEO earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.