Stocks dip slightly ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

<i>Mary Altaffer/AP</i><br/>US stocks opened lower on September 19 after all three major indexes logged their worst week since June. A trader looks over his cell phone outside the NYSE on September 14 in Manhattan.
By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

US stocks alternated between slight losses and modest gains Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later this week.

The Dow was down about 70 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% and 0.4% respectively.

The bond market reached its highest level in 10 years ahead of what is likely to be a decision by the central bank to raise interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point this week. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury note reached 3.5%, its highest level since 2011. The two-year Treasury note reached 3.9%, a 15-year high.

In addition to the Fed meeting, 16 other global central banks, including the Bank of England, are expected to further tighten monetary policy this week.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of years in which the bond market had reached its highest level. It was 10.

