Skip to Content
CNN - Money
By
Published 3:06 PM

Have your feelings on the economy changed recently? Tell us about it

<i>FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Gas prices are on the decline. Inflation has moderated a little
AFP via Getty Images
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Gas prices are on the decline. Inflation has moderated a little

By Tami Luhby, CNN

Gas prices are on the decline. Inflation has moderated a little, though it remains historically high. Consumers are feeling slightly more optimistic about the future.

Has your outlook on the economy changed in recent months? How about your thoughts on your personal financial situation?

Share your story with CNN. You could be featured in a future article.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Money

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content