Price of war: UK and EU throw $500 billion at energy subsidies

By Lauren Kent and Anna Cooban, CNN Business

The United Kingdom on Thursday confirmed plans to subsidize energy bills for households and businesses, joining other European governments in a costly race to protect their economies from freezing up this winter as Russia cuts off supplies of gas.

The UK plan could cost as much as £150 billion ($172 billion), the Financial Times reported. Add that to recent similar announcements by Germany, Austria and other EU governments, and Europe’s bill for drawing the sting of rising prices is already around €500 billion ($500 billion).

Starting in October, the typical UK household will pay no more than £2,500 for their energy for the next two years.

“[The] government will also support all business, charities and public sector organizations with their energy costs this winter, offering an equivalent guarantee for six months,” UK business and energy minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a statement, adding that the overall cost of the intervention would be announced later this month.

Britons desperately need the support. Already, the average annual household energy bill has increased by 54% this year to £1,971 ($2,263). Without the new plan to cap prices, bills would have soared above £3,500 in October, and even higher earlier next year. Businesses were facing even greater increases and many had warned they would not survive the winter.

This is a developing story and will be updated

— Mark Thompson contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.