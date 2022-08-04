ABC names Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent co-hosts on ‘The View’

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, two conservatives who have been extraordinarily critical of former President Donald Trump, were officially announced on Thursday as a permanent co-hosts of “The View.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg made the announcements during two live segments on the ABC daytime talk show.

Griffin said she was “honored” to become a co-host and Navarro described it as an “enormous, incomparable privilege.”

The appointment of Griffin and Navarro to permanent seats on the show is not entirely surprising. Both have regularly co-hosted the show and several news organizations reported recently that Griffin would soon be announced as an official co-host.

Griffin resigned in December 2020 from the Trump administration, in which she’d held several positions, including White House communications director. Griffin has since leveled searing criticism at her former boss and colleagues who have covered for him.

Navarro, a longtime Republican strategist and commentator who has been a contributor on “The View” since 2019, has for years spoken in no-holds-barred terms against Trump and his allies.

Both Griffin and Navarro are CNN political commentators. A CNN spokesperson said they will both continue in their role with the cable news network while also hosting “The View.”

“The View” has been in search of a conservative co-host since Meghan McCain left the program last summer.

“We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. “She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.”

“Ana has made an indelible impact on ‘The View’ since the first time she joined us at the table,” Teta added. “She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host.”

