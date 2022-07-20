Russian gas is flowing to Europe again over the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline

By Irene Nasser and Yong Xiong, CNN Business

Gazprom has resumed gas shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a vital artery linking Russia’s vast gas reserves to Europe via Germany.

Data from the operator’s website showed gas had begun flowing again Thursday after the pipeline had been shut 10 days for scheduled maintenance. Many had feared Russia would not resume deliveries once the work was done.

But it was not yet clear whether Russia would continue delivering the same amount of gas over the pipeline as it had been delivering before the shutdown.

The reading on Thursday showed 21,388,236 kWh/h gas was sent through Nord Stream 1 between 1 am ET and 2 am ET, well below Nord Stream 1’s full capacity.

”We are in the process of resuming gas transportation through the pipeline. It can take some time to reach the nominated transport volume,” a Nord Stream 1 spokesperson told CNN on Thursday.

Germany’s head of network regulator Klaus Mueller said on Twitter on Wednesday that Russia’s Gazprom had scheduled deliveries on Thursday of only about 30% of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline’s capacity. Before the pipeline closed Gazprom was only delivering 40% of its full capacity, after a dispute over repairs to a key gas turbine.

