Netflix loses subscribers, but stops the bleeding

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2022, a number far lower than its own forecasts, which had projected that the streaming giant would lose two million subscribers.

Investors were clearly happy with the results. Netflix’s stock jumped 8% on Tuesday in after hours trading.

Netflix said it would add another one million subscribers in the third quarter, which were a bit softer than Wall Street expectations.

So with Wall Street, Hollywood and the media world all hyper-focused on Netflix’s subscription numbers, the company momentarily stopped the bleeding during a nightmare year.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.