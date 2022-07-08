The economy added 372,000 jobs in June, outpacing expectations

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

The US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, an unexpected boost in hiring and a signal that the labor market remains robust despite recession fears, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, still close to the 52-year low last reached in the months before the pandemic hit.

The June job total, up from May’s revised 384,000 jobs added, indicates the nation’s labor market is showing continued strength as it returns to its pre-pandemic levels.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.