This key inflation measure held steady in May

An inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve showed consumer prices remained flat in May, indicating that inflation had yet to abate, despite the central bank’s initial efforts to cool the economy.

The monthly Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased by 6.3% for the year ended in May, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That matches April’s reading and suggests that price hikes have taken a breather since hitting a 40-year-high of 6.6% in March.

The latest PCE report comes just three weeks after the Consumer Price Index, another key inflation measure, showed prices rose by 8.6% year-over-year, their highest increase in 40 years.

