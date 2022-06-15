European Central bank calls unscheduled meeting to discuss “market conditions”

By Clare Sebastian and Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

The European Central Bank will hold an unscheduled “ad hoc meeting” on Wednesday to “discuss current market conditions,” according to a spokesperson for the central bank.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged at its regular meeting last week but confirmed plans for a hike in July in a bid to fight soaring inflation.

The bank announced that it would raise the cost of borrowing by 25 basis points next month — its first rate hike in more than a decade — and said a bigger hike could follow in September “if the medium-term inflation outlook persists or deteriorates.”

The US Federal Reserve is also currently meeting to discuss interest rates, and is widely expected to raise US rates by three quarters of a percentage point, something it hasn’t done since 1994.

Plans by the ECB to hike rates and end years of support for the economy through bond purchases have already pushed up borrowing costs sharply in some of Europe’s most heavily indebted countries.

The gap between yields on 10-year German and Italian government bonds was at its widest since March 2020 on Monday, according to Tradeweb. It was the same for 10-year German and Greek bonds before a market holiday in Greece on Monday.

The 10-year Italian yields fell back slightly on the news of the emergency ECB meeting, dropping to just below 4% from 4.3% Tuesday, according to Capital Economics.

“It’s definitely a worry,” Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said earlier this week.

At the end of 2021, Greece had the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Europe at 193%. Italy was next at 151%.

Europe is in better shape than it was the last time the ECB started raising rates in the run-up to the region’s debt crisis.

Greece’s economy, in particular, has been beating expectations for growth, and it has favorable conditions on its debt that make repayment less of a concern. But that’s not the case in Italy, which will need to refinance its liabilities sooner, and where growth has been dragging.

“Italy has not done enough serious reforms,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank.

Schmieding and Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg Bank, said in a Wednesday note that some widening between countries’ bond yields was “normal.”

“As long as it remains consistent with the inflation backdrop and the pace of nominal growth, it should not present an imminent risk even for fiscally challenged Italy,” the analysts wrote.

The ECB has said it would step in and resume bond-buying if the situation deteriorates rapidly. Yet exactly when it would intervene isn’t clear, making investors increasingly nervous.

“The ECB can contain the problem if they want to,” Kenningham said. But they haven’t laid out their “pain threshold,” he added.

