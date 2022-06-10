Consumer sentiment plunges to record low amid surging inflation

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Consumer sentiment slumped to a record low between May and June, according to preliminary survey data released by the University of Michigan on Friday.

Rising inflation continues to frustrate consumers, who are growing tired of shelling out more money — and they are becoming increasingly despondent in the process.

Record gas prices pushed down the consumer sentiment index to 50.2, its lowest recorded level, comparable to the trough reached during the 1980 recession, wrote Joanne Hsu, director of the university’s Surveys of Consumers.

All components of the index fell, Hsu said, noting a 24% drop in the year-ahead outlook in business conditions and a 20% decline in consumers’ assessments about their personal finances.

About 46% of consumers surveyed laid the blame on inflation, an increase from 38% in May, Hsu said.

“This share has only been exceeded once since 1981, during the Great Recession,” she said. “Overall, gas prices weighed heavily on consumers, which was no surprise given the 65-cent increase in national gas prices from last month.”

Half of consumers mentioned gas prices during the interviews, she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.