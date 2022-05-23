Goldman Sachs CEO calls subway shooting of employee a ‘senseless tragedy’

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said he’s “devastated” about the shooting Sunday on a New York City subway train that left one of his employees dead.

Solomon said the victim, Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn, was a “beloved member” of the investment bank for nine years and that he “epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence.”

“We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time,” Solomon said, noting that the attack was “without provocation.”

Enriquez, 48, was shot in the chest while the Q-line train was traveling on the Manhattan Bridge from the last stop in Brooklyn to Canal Street in Manhattan, according to a law enforcement official. The shooting suspect, who fled the train when it arrived at Canal, remains at large and no arrests have been made.

According to the New York Times, Enriquez lived in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and was headed to brunch. His sister said he had avoided the subway for most of the pandemic.

Enriquez joined the company’s Global Investment Research division in 2013, according to Goldman Sachs, and supported the firm’s Macro Research team in New York.

The Sunday shooting comes a week after New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged the city’s business leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, to ride the subway to work. Adams is pushing to bring people back to New York offices after years of working from home.

“We’re going to get him on a train,” Adams told the Financial Times in an interview. “We’re going to get everyone on the train. He understands the need of getting his people back and leading from the front.”

— CNN’s Matt Egan contributed reporting.

