Dow falls again as Wall Street rout continues

<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images</i><br/>The Dow fell more than 400 points shortly after the opening bell. People walk by the New York Stock Exchange on May 05
By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Stocks sank again in early trading Friday morning. A solid jobs report was not enough to convince investors to look for bargains following Thursday’s more-than-1,000-point plunge.

The Dow was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, after plummeting more than 500 points shortly after the opening bell. Nike was the biggest drag on the blue chips, falling nearly 5%. Nike rival Adidas issued a lousy earnings report Friday because of weakness in China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbled again Friday, falling 0.4% and 0.5% respectively. All three indexes are down for the week.

The Dow is on pace for its sixth consecutive weekly loss, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen for the past five. The stock market is now at its lowest point for the year.

“It’s a crazy time,” said Scott Lepene, co-chair of Thompson Hine. “The market is reacting as if we are in a recession. We may not have bottomed out just yet.”

