Janet Yellen warns of ‘enormous’ economic repercussions from war in Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday about the economic shock waves set off by the war in Ukraine, including disruptions to the global flow of food and energy.

“Russia’s actions represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based, global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond,” Yellen said in prepared remarks ahead of her annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

The war — and the political response of the West, led by sanctions — has already sent food and energy prices soaring and has raised concerns about an economic slowdown or even recession during a time of already rampant inflation around the world. In the United States, inflation is at a level not seen in 40 years.

Yellen described Russia’s invasion as “brutal and unprovoked” on Wednesday, and emphasized the Treasury Department is committed to holding Russia “accountable for its actions.”

“Globally, spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19,” Yellen said.

“Russia’s invasion disrupted the flow of food for millions of people around the world and caused prices to spike,” she said. Together, Russia and Ukraine account for nearly one-third of the world’s wheat exports.

Yellen said Treasury will press multilateral development banks to speed up food aid to “vulnerable” countries.

Energy prices have been driven higher by concerns about supply from Russia, the number one exporter of crude oil in the world.

“We are witnessing the vulnerability that comes from relying on one fuel source or one trade partner,” Yellen said, which is why it is imperative to diversify energy sources and suppliers.”

