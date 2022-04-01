America added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The job gains were lower than economists had expected, but still rounded up a strong first quarter for the US labor market.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

