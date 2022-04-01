Skip to Content
America added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low

<i>Brittainy Newman/AP</i><br/>US march jobs report. Muhammad Rahman is seen delivering orders at Gotham restaurant in December 2021 in New York.
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The job gains were lower than economists had expected, but still rounded up a strong first quarter for the US labor market.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

