UK to cut taxes on wages and fuel as inflation soars

The UK government is cutting payroll taxes and duties on fuel in an attempt to take some of the sting out of the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

But it resisted calls to impose a new tax on oil company profits to raise money to fund more relief for households, despite inflation soaring to a new 30-year high above 6%.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday that he would cut the duty on gas and diesel by 5 pence (7 cents) a liter for one year. The government will also raise the income threshold for a payroll tax, a measure that amounts to a £330 ($435) annual tax cut for about 30 million people.

“Cutting taxes means people have immediate help with the rising cost of living,” Sunak said during a speech to parliament.

But Sunak did not announce a windfall tax on energy companies — a key demand from campaigners protesting the high cost of living. Last year, oil giants BP and Shell made a combined $32 billion in profit.

UK inflation hit 6.2% in February, rising at its fastest pace since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Price hikes were driven by soaring energy and fuel costs, squeezing Britons as wage increases fail to keep pace. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February is making the situation worse, further pushing up energy and food prices, the Bank of England said last week.

February’s figures show that natural gas prices were up by nearly a third and electricity by almost a fifth compared to last year. Average prices for petrol and diesel were the highest on record, the ONS said.

Inflation could get worse before it gets better.

The Bank of England predicts that inflation will reach 8% after April and could go even higher later in the year. Last week, the central bank hiked interest rates to their pre-pandemic level of 0.75% in an attempt to get price rises under control.

UK regulators will lift the energy price cap — the maximum amount suppliers can charge households per unit of energy — by a whopping 54% in April. The government is cutting local taxes to reduce the pain, but tens of millions of households will still be left with much larger heating bills. The cap could be lifted again in October if prices continue to rise.

