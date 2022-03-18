US home prices rose 15% in February from a year ago
By Anna Bahney, CNN Business
Home prices rose 15% to a median price of $357,300 in February from a year ago as inventory stayed near record lows, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Even as prices climbed, sales slowed, with existing home sales transactions down 7.2% from January and 2.4% from a year ago, NAR reported.
