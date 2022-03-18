Skip to Content
US home prices rose 15% in February from a year ago

<i>Art Illman/Daily News and Wicked Local/USA Today Network</i><br/>Pictured is a home for sale in Framingham
By Anna Bahney, CNN Business

Home prices rose 15% to a median price of $357,300 in February from a year ago as inventory stayed near record lows, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

Even as prices climbed, sales slowed, with existing home sales transactions down 7.2% from January and 2.4% from a year ago, NAR reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

