US home prices rose 15% in February from a year ago

Home prices rose 15% to a median price of $357,300 in February from a year ago as inventory stayed near record lows, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.

Even as prices climbed, sales slowed, with existing home sales transactions down 7.2% from January and 2.4% from a year ago, NAR reported.

