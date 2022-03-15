Veteran Fox News cameraman and Ukrainian journalist killed while reporting

By Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Two journalists were killed while reporting in Ukraine on Monday, including Pierre Zakrzewski, a longtime Fox News photojournalist.

Zakrzewski’s death was announced on Tuesday by Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott who said he was killed when a vehicle he was traveling in with correspondent Benjamin Hall came under fire.

The death of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova was announced by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister. Gerashchenko, who blamed artillery shelling by Russian forces, said Kuvshynova died in the same incident as Zakrzewski.

Hall, who was also injured, remains hospitalized in Ukraine.

Scott on Tuesday remembered Zakrzewski as a journalist who was “profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet.”

“He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre,” Scott said.

Scott described Zakrzewski’s talents as vast and said that “there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field – from photographer to engineer to editor to producer. She said that he “did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

Zakrzewski was a veteran war photojournalist who had “covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria,” Scott said. He had been reporting from Ukraine since February.

Tributes immediately poured in from Zakrzewski’s colleagues at Fox News.

Anchor Bill Hemmer, who broke the tragic news on the channel’s air, described Zakrzewski as “an absolute legend” at the network.

Anchor John Roberts said he had worked with Zakrzewski “many times around the world” and described him as “an absolute treasure.”

Foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, who is also reporting from Ukraine, wrote on Twitter, “I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Zakrzewski’s counterparts at other networks also remembered him.

Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, said she had “the great privilege” of having worked with Zakrzewski and “the even greater privilege of calling him a friend.”

“An extraordinary spirit and tremendous talent and one of the kindest, most gracious colleagues on the road,” Ward wrote on Twitter. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Fox News had just recognized Zakrzewski in December as one of the network’s “unsung heroes.” He was described at the time as a journalist who “risks his life in war zones to get the story for Fox News.”

The news of Zakrzewski’s death comes days after Brent Renaud, an award-winning American journalist, was killed in the Ukrainian town of Irpin.

Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv region police, said that Russian forces shot Renaud, adding that “the occupants cynically kill even journalists of international media, who’ve been trying to tell the truth about atrocities of Russian military in Ukraine.”

Another journalist, Juan Arredondo, was also wounded in Ukraine on Sunday.

Press freedom groups have denounced the violence journalists are facing while covering the war. The Committee to Protect Journalists, after the death of Renaud, called on Russian forces to “stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.