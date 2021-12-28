Quick! Costco has restocked the Xbox Series X

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business

Act fast, Costco members! The retailer has the hard-to-score Xbox Series X gaming console back in stock and available right now.

The Xbox Series X invariably sells out immediately at any retailer that stocks it, making it a prized holiday find and bestowing legitimate bragging rights for anyone lucky and fast enough to get it.

Stores such as Walmart and Costco have regularly restocked Microsoft’s flagship $500 gaming console but given the high demand, blink and you’ll likely miss your chance.

But Costco shoppers with a paid membership to the warehouse retailer have another shot. On Tuesday, the company website showed it has restocked the gaming console as a “member-only item.” The bundle includes the console plus an additional controller, priced at $549.99.

More than a year after their initial launches, Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Microsoft’s high-end Xbox Series X remain difficult to find. The more recently launched Nintendo Switch OLED model, which went on sale in October 2021, is even harder to find on shelves and online. Restocks of the devices sell out in minutes.

Microsoft said its Xbox Series X consoles will continue to be restocked. The tech giant said it’s “working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to expedite production and shipping to keep up with the unprecedented demand.”

The company added, “we recommend checking with local retailers for availability.”

Costco said it expects to restock Xbox Series X consoles later this week or next week.

–CNN’s Jennifer Korn contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.