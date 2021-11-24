Jobless claims are now lower than before the pandemic

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits finally fell below their pre-pandemic levels last week, according to data from the Labor Department.

Last week’s jobless claims totaled 199,000 when adjusted for seasonal swings, the lowest level since November 15, 1969.

Benefit claims jumped into the millions in March 2020 as the pandemic caused the US economy to shutter. Over the 20 months since then, claims have edged down more or less continuously. But it took until last week that they finally fell below their pre-pandemic levels of around 200,000.

