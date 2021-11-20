‘SNL’ has Judge Jeanine go over the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and a chat with Donald Trump

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

There was a lot of news to cover from this week, and “Saturday Night Live” had its Judge Jeanine take it all on.

The Fox News personality, who was played by Cecily Strong, opened Saturday night’s episode of the NBC variety show.

“Good evening, I’m Judge Jeanine Pirro, and if anyone watching is wearing a hearing aid, sorry, you’re dead now,” she said.

Strong’s Pirro then opened the segment with this week’s top story: Kyle Rittenhouse being acquitted after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

“That lovable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do: Protecting an empty used car lot in someone else’s town,” Strong’s Pirro said.

She then brought out Judge Bruce Schroeder, who was played by Mikey Day. The judge called Rittenhouse his “client.”

“Do you mean the defendant?” Strong’s Pirro asked.

“Oh, yeah sure,” he responded. “I keep doing that.”

Strong’s Pirro then brought out a White legal analyst from NPR, who was played by Chloe Fineman, and a Black law professor, who was played by Chris Redd.

Fineman’s White NPR reporter said she was “shocked” by the verdict.

“You were? Because I wasn’t,” Redd’s Black law professor said.

Fineman’s reporter said she has never seen anything like it before.

“I have, many, many times,” Redd’s professor responded.

Strong’s Pirro then moved on to her special guest: former President Donald Trump, who was played James Austin Johnson.

Johnson’s Trump was there to speak about President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, but instead went on a rant about reboots, including iCarly, female Ghostbusters, and “Gossip Girl.”

“Why did they reboot ‘Gossip Girl?'” Johnson’s Trump randomly asked.

He then went another rant, but this time there was a word search on screen that included Chris Christie, Dua Lipa and Bob the Builder.

Strong’s Pirro then yelled, “That’s bingo, baby!” as all of Trump’s thoughts connected.

She then went into the show’s signature catchphrase, “Live from New York! It’s Saturday night!”

