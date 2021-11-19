Natalie Morales says goodbye to ‘Today’ after 22 years at NBC

By Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Natalie Morales said farewell on Friday to her viewers and colleagues on “Today” after 22 years at NBC.

Morales, who worked as an anchor for “Today” and correspondent for “Dateline NBC,” is leaving the network to join CBS as a host of its afternoon program, “The Talk.”

On Friday, “Today” shared a touching farewell segment in which Morales reflected on her career at the network.

“Dear viewer, from the minute I stepped in front of the camera and into your living rooms I knew it was an honor to be a part of your morning tradition and sacred time,” Morales said. “With you, I’ve had a front row seat to moments that captured our hearts, moments I will forever cherish as I witnessed history.”

Morales recalled her coverage of the rescue of 33 Chilean miners, two royal weddings, eight Olympics and survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing crossing the finish line at the following year’s race.

“I, too, was inspired to run and raise thousands for their cause thanks to your support,” Morales said. “So many extraordinary people touched our lives, trusting us with their awe inspiring journeys.”

“Dear viewer, you and my ‘Today’ family have given me a place I will forever call home. Thank you for all those mornings and the lifetime of memories we now share. With all my love and gratitude, Natalie,” she concluded.

Morales sat with her “Today” co-hosts — Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly — for a sendoff toast.

“For 22 years, no matter what you have done, Natalie, you are still the same person,” Roker said. “You are wonderful, warm. You have always been a good friend to everybody who’s been here. You treat everybody equal. I adore you.”

Morales’ final story for “Dateline NBC” premieres Friday.

