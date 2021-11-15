Chick-fil-A will be closed Christmas weekend

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Chick-fil-A customers looking for their fix over Christmas weekend this year will be disappointed.

The chicken chain will be closed on Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday, in addition to the Sunday after. Traditionally, Chick-fil-A is closed on Christmas. But because of when the holiday falls this year, that means the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 US locations will be closed for two days in a row. It will reopen Monday, December 27.

Chick-fil-A closes its restaurants on Sundays because of its devout Christian ownership. Its owner’s beliefs has drawn controversy in the past. For example, CEO Dan Cathy said in 2012 that the company supports “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

In a 2018 interview with a local Atlanta TV station, Cathy reiterated his position on same-sex marriage but said he’s not anti-gay. The company has since tried to distance itself from its less-than-supportive stance toward the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2019, Chick-fil-A made major changes to its charitable foundation, ending donations to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ+ — the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have taken controversial stands on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

In a blog post from last year, Chick-fil-A said the chain’s restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day — including this year because they’re on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

