Disney+ slow growth is starting to worry Wall Street

Disney’s streaming service continues to grow — just not as strong as investors on Wall Street were hoping.

The streaming service now has 118.1 million subscribers. That’s higher than the 116 million the company reported in August, but a softer-than-expected result that sent shares down as much as 4.5% in after-hours trading.

Overall, Disney nabbed $18.5 billion in revenue in the quarter, which was up 26% from last year. That’s slightly worse than the $18.8 billion that analysts were expecting.

