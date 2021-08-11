Stephen Colbert’s message for Andrew Cuomo: Don’t let the door hit you in the butt

CNN - Money

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

The resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the late night shows plenty to talk about Tuesday.

On NBC, Jimmy Fallon led with the news of the stunning announcement.

“During his remarks, he said it was best he step aside,” the host said. “And then every woman in the room took two steps aside.” He later joked that Cuomo’s future is going to be “tough” with his only two options being president or Supreme Court justice.

Over on CBS, Stephen Colbert said it was a “beautiful day” in New York because of Cuomo’s resignation.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the butt on the way out. But if it does, that door should should also resign,” the comedian joked.

Colbert also took aim at Cuomo’s lack of ownership of his actions, notably the state attorney general finding that he had sexually harassed 11 women. During Tuesday’s press conference, Cuomo said that in his opinion, he had “never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line had been redrawn.”

Colbert responded: “I don’t know what line exactly he’s talking about, but hopefully he’ll explain in his new book ‘Andrew and the Purple Crayon.’ Warning that’s not a crayon in his hand, but it is purple.”

Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on ABC, guest host David Spade said it’s his last show filling in for Kimmel and then he’s heading to Hooters with Cuomo.

Later on NBC, Seth Meyers brought on Amy Poehler to have a discussion about Cuomo’s news. The pair talked about the numerous ways Cuomo’s says he greets people and decided that most of them were problematic.

“The only person allowed to pat my face is my plastic surgeon,” Poehler joked.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.