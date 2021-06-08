Massive internet outage: Websites and apps around the world go dark

Money

Countless websites and apps around the world went down Tuesday after Fastly, a major content delivery network, reported a widespread failure.

Fastly supports news sites and apps like CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times and many others. It also provides content delivery for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Spotify and other services.

Other major internet platforms and sites including Amazon, Target, and the UK government website — Gov.uk — are not working.

The problem is appears to be related to an outage at Fastly, a cloud service provider.

“We are continuing to investigate this issue,” the company said on its service status website (which was working).

This is a developing story and will be updated.