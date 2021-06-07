Apple’s WWDC 2021 event is about to kick off

Money

Apple is about to reveal its latest set of changes to the software used everyday by millions of people — and possibly some new gadgets, too.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, a multi-day event that is typically heavy on software news, is set to kick off with a keynote at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

The company is rumored to be planning a range of announcements, including revamped MacBooks, updated iMessage features and an overhaul of the iPad operating system.

Beyond new gadgets and the introduction of iOS 15, WWDC will also be an opportunity for Apple to address its developer community in the midst of two major recent spats with app makers — a contentious legal battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games over Apple’s App Store fees and a feud with Facebook over Apple’s new app-tracking privacy policy.

This year, for the second time, Apple’s WWDC will be held online. Apple will stream the keynote on YouTube.