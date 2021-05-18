Target, Home Depot, CVS and other stores drop face mask requirements

Money

More stores announced this week they are easing their mask requirements, joining a growing number of top chains changing their policies in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on masks.

These retailers’ new policies vary slightly from each other, but all represent a shift from their previous policies that required shoppers to wear masks across stores. Each of the retailers said they will continue to require masks at stores where local or state ordinances require facial coverings.

The change was prompted by the CDC on Thursday announcing that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except when in healthcare settings, on public transportation, or in other areas where governments require mask.

Target

Target won’t require fully vaccinated shoppers and workers to wear masks, the company said in an announcement Monday.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said.

Home Depot

Home Depot will not require masks for vaccinated customers and employees,” a spokesperson said Monday.

“Masks are still encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and we’ll keep safety measures in place like enhanced cleaning and social distancing,” the spokesperson added.

CVS

CVS on Monday lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers, but unvaccinated customers are “asked” to still wear coverings in stores.

CVS will still require employees to wear masks at work.

Best Buy

Best Buy won’t require customers and employees to mask up in stores, but said Tuesday any employee who chooses to can still wear a mask and that they will be made available to everyone in stores.

Best Buy also said that employees working in customers’ homes will still be required to wear a face covering, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Best Buy did not specify its mask policy for people who are unvaccinated.

Macy’s

Macy’s won’t require masks for vaccinated customers, but recommends them, said a spokesperson Tuesday.

Macy’s will continue to require masks for workers.