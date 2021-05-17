Bob Garfield fired by New York Public Radio for allegedly violating anti-bullying policy

Money

New York Public Radio has fired commentator Bob Garfield, who co-hosted the WNYC show “On the Media,” for allegedly violating the company’s anti-bullying policy.

The company announced the decision, which stemmed from a third-party investigation, on Monday.

“This decision was made following a recent investigation conducted by an outside investigator that found that he had violated the policy,” NYPR said in a statement. “Bob was also the subject of an investigation in 2020, which also found that he had violated the policy, and which resulted in disciplinary action, a warning about the potential consequences if the behavior continued, and a meaningful opportunity to correct it.”

After NYPR announced his termination, Garfield took to Twitter to defend himself.

“I was fired not for ‘bullying’ per se, but for yelling in 5 meetings over 20 years. Anger mismanagement, sorry to say,” he tweeted. “But in all cases, the provocations were just shocking. In time, the story will emerge…and it is tragic.”

He ended his statement by saying “On the Media was the pride and joy of my career.”

NYPR did not offer any details in its announcement on Garfield’s violation.

Garfield has co-hosted “On the Media” since 2001. NYPR said in its statement that Brooke Gladstone, the program’s managing editor and Garfield’s cohost, will remain as the host.

“We recognize Bob’s contributions to our industry and our listeners,” NYPR said. “We also affirm NYPR’s commitment to providing an inclusive and respectful environment for our employees, guests and listeners.”

Garfield has been a longtime columnist, contributing to The Guardian, USA Today and The New York Times. According to his online bio, he wrote a column for AdAge for 25 years and served as a commentator and correspondent for NPR’s “All Things Considered” for 12 years. He also has written five books including one about advertising called “And Now a Few Words from Me.”