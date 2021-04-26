Dunkin’ is adding a new plant-based milk to menus

Money

Coconut milk is soon being added to Dunkin’ menus nationwide, a sign that demand for plant-based milk alternatives shows no signs of slowing.

Beginning Wednesday, coconut milk will be available for a small additional charge depending on the drink and the location. It joins oat milk and almond milk as options for those looking for a non-dairy creamy alternative.

“Dunkin’s introduction of coconut milk continues the brand’s commitment to bringing guests more non-dairy options for customizing their favorite coffee, espresso, specialty, and tea-based beverages, and innovative menu items that democratize delicious,” the company said in a press release.

Other items being added are Coconut Refreshers, a colorful drink that mixes coconut milk and flavored iced tea, and a coconut milk iced latte. Both also go on sale Wednesday.

Dunkin’ added oat milk to its menus last year, beating Starbucks. However, Starbucks has been offering coconut milk for more than five years. Both chains have served almond milk and soy milk for several years.

The popularity of alternative milks has grown in recent years as customers ditch dairy. The steep demand for oat milk has forced Starbucks to temporarily drop it from its app as an option because its stores were quickly running out.

Sales for non-dairy milk alternatives grew more than 15%, according to data provided to CNN Business from Nielsen. In particular, coconut milk sales jumped 11% and oat milk soared 130%.

Dunkin’ sells other plant-based food also, including a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich.