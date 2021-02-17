Congress is about to grill Robinhood’s CEO. What questions do you have?

Money

On Thursday, the US House Financial Services Committee will grill the chief executives of Robinhood and other companies involved in last month’s GameStop stock rally.

The hearing is being driven by concerns in Washington about the fundamental fairness of the modern market. The trading frenzy shined a bright light on the free trading boom set off by Robinhood, the role of high-speed trading firms and the populist angst at the heart of the Reddit mob.

