Santa Cruz County Bank opens Monterey branch

Money

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Bank announced that it has opened its first branch in Monterey County.

The branch will be located at 584 Munras Street in Monterey. The bank bought the building last April, and since then, it has undergone remodeling.

The new full-service bank is one of several locations.

“Our expansion into Monterey County, with the opening of our eighth full-service banking office, allows us to better serve our long-established business relationships in Monterey County and attract new business. We know the right location coupled with well-regarded and well-known bankers is the formula for success," said Board Chairman and acting CEO William Hansen.

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004 and has two locations in Santa Cruz and others in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Scotts Valley, Watsonville and now Monterey.