New York City moves to end contracts with the Trump Organization

Money

New York City is seeking to terminate its business relationships with the Trump Organization in response to last week’s attack on the US Capitol.

On the day President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment for his role inciting the rioters who ransacked the Capitol, officials in New York City announced plans to immediately end the Trump Organization’s contracts to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, the Central Park Carousel and the Wollman and Lasker ice skating rinks.

“The attacks on our Capitol killed a police officer, left four rioters dead, exposed lawmakers to Covid-19 and threatened the constitutional transfer of power,” the city said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. “They were a national abomination. We’re reviewing whether legal grounds exist in light of these new circumstances to terminate concessions with the Trump Organization.”

A number of private businesses have also announced they would no longer do business with the Trump organization because of the president’s comments to supporters before the attack on the Capitol. They include two of his banks, Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank, credit card processor Stripe, which is no longer processing credit card payments for the Trump campaign, Shopify, which stopped operating online stores for both the Trump Organization and the campaign and the PGA of America, which announced it is pulling a major golf tournament from one of Trump’s courses.

On Wednesday, global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield said it “has made the decision to no longer do business with The Trump Organization,” according to a company spokesperson.

Over the years, the Cushman has handled several office and retail properties for the Trump Organization including New York City’s Trump Tower, Trump Plaza, the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.

Trump and New York City Mayor de Blasio have long sparred with one another.

“Inciting an insurrection against the US government clearly constitutes criminal activity,” de Blasio told MSNBC on Wednesday. “The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the city’s action. But Eric Trump, an executive with the family-owned firm, gave a statement to ABC attacking the action and vowing to fight it.

“Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s incompetence and blantant disregard for the facts,” said the statement. “The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million. This is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight it vigorously.”