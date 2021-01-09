CEO arrested for breaching the US Capitol during Trump-fueled insurrection

Money

The CEO of a Chicago company said he was arrested after breaching the US Capitol during Wednesday’s Trump-fueled insurrection in Washington, DC.

Brad Rukstales, CEO of the marketing technology firm Cogensia, apologized for what he called a “moment of extremely poor judgment.”

“It was the single worst personal decision of my life,” Rukstales said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Cogensia, based in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, sought to distance itself from its CEO, whom the company said has been placed on leave of absence.

“Mr. Rukstales’ actions were his own; he was not acting on behalf of our company nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm,” Cogensia said in a statement posted on LinkedIn.

Neither Rukstales nor Cogensia were reachable for further comment. The US Capitol Police did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the arrest.

Five people died as a result of Wednesday’s insurrection, including a US Capitol Police officer. A federal murder investigation has been opened into the officer’s death. House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as early as Monday for “incitement of insurrection,” according to sources familiar with the matter and a draft article obtained by CNN.

“Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington,” Rukstales said in his statement.

The Cogensia CEO said that following the rally in Washington, he “followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to see what was taking place inside.”

Rukstales said he was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

“My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so,” he said.

A number of other people present at Wednesday’s unrest have faced consequences from their employers. Navistar, a direct marketing company in Maryland, fired an employee who was photographed wearing his company ID badge inside the US Capitol building.

“While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing,” the company said in a statement provided to CNN.