Flixbus to expand to Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Flixbus, a bus service network spanning several states and countries, is set to expand to Monterey, according to the city.

Officials say the trial run will begin in May, and if it is successful, it will continue. The tentative route would travel between Sacramento and Monterey. Buses would arrive in Monterey at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and depart at 3:05 p.m. The stops on the route are Old Sac (2nd St/J St), Davis, UC Berkeley (Crescent Lawn), San Francisco (5th/Townsend), Redwood City (Caltrain Station), Downtown San Jose, and Santa Cruz.

According to the company's website, bus travel in the US starts at $4.99, and some of the California cities it serves include Los Angeles, Riverside, Anaheim, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Barstow and Palm Springs. At the beginning of 2020, the bus service had stops in more than 20 states and 29 countries.

Flixbus says its buses are ADA accessible with restrooms, free Wi-Fi and power outlets. Tickets can be booked on the company's website or app, and passengers can track their buses with text messages and push alerts.