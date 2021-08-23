49 pets adopted in SPCA event over the weekend

Pets

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for Monterey County were able to find homes for 49 pets at their adoption event over the weekend.

Among the furry and feathered friends that found new homes were:

Pigeons: Leilani

Cats: Mr. Sprinkles, Muffin, Gato, Bonnie, Lou, Audrey, Tora, Millie, Ranger, Joe, Royce, Philly, Huey, Max, Sherman, Roe, Kristoff, and Sweet Pea

Dogs: Griffin, Marshmallow, Rusty, Koba, Mila, Captain, Vela, and Chucho

Quail: Quincy

Rooster: Hank

Guinea Pig: Bella

Kittens: Daffodil, Gerald, Mushu, Santiago, Rose, Cupcake, Toby, Watson, Lavender, Bernard, Al, Leila, Presley, Dobby, James, Tux, Chloe, and Hades Luna.



Julius and Royce are getting along great one day after adoption according to their owner.

Quincy the Quail with his new owner Clara

Royce from a different angle

If you're looking for a pet to take home, SPCA is still open for adoptions daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.