Published 2:12 PM

49 pets adopted in SPCA event over the weekend

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for Monterey County were able to find homes for 49 pets at their adoption event over the weekend.

Among the furry and feathered friends that found new homes were:
Pigeons: Leilani
Cats: Mr. Sprinkles, Muffin, Gato, Bonnie, Lou, Audrey, Tora, Millie, Ranger, Joe, Royce, Philly, Huey, Max, Sherman, Roe, Kristoff, and Sweet Pea
Dogs: Griffin, Marshmallow, Rusty, Koba, Mila, Captain, Vela, and Chucho
Quail: Quincy
Rooster: Hank
Guinea Pig: Bella
Kittens: Daffodil, Gerald, Mushu, Santiago, Rose, Cupcake, Toby, Watson, Lavender, Bernard, Al, Leila, Presley, Dobby, James, Tux, Chloe, and Hades Luna.

  • Julius and Royce are getting along great one day after adoption according to their owner.
  • Quincy the Quail with his new owner Clara
  • Royce from a different angle

If you're looking for a pet to take home, SPCA is still open for adoptions daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Melody Waintal

