Pet of the Week: Meet Coconut and Wonder

Pets

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Coconut and Wonder are from the Octopus Litter which was rescued by South County Animal Rescue at a property in Greenfield.

All of the kittens in the litter are named after octopuses that their scuba diving fosters have photographed during their scuba diving trips in Asia.

Coconut is a gray tabby boy who is named after the Coconut Octopus.

Wonder is a dilute tortie girl named for the Wonderpus.

Coconut and Wonder are both active, well-socialized kittens who love their lap time and cuddles.

Coconut and Wonder will be available for adoption in about two weeks.

For more information about the duo, or other pets available for adoption, people are welcome to visit the SCAR Facebook page.