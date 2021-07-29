Pet of the Week: Meet Noah & Fiesta

Pets

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Noah and Fiesta are the survivors from a litter of four kittens found in Soledad. They were three days old at the time. Both cats were rescued by South County Animal Rescue and placed in foster care.

They are named after the Cinco de Mayo 2.0 litter.

Noah and Fiesta are two and a half months old. They're both active and well-socialized kittens.

If you are interested in giving the kittens a forever home, you are welcome to visit the SCAR facebook page.