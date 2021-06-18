Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter offers discount for those who adopt two kittens

Pets

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is currently caring for more than 100 kittens, and because of the increase in the number of kittens it is caring for, the shelter is offering an adoption special.

Shelter staff said that all kittens aged four months and younger will be available at a discounted price when two are adopted together through July.

The shelter also shared some benefits of having two cats:

They can get stimulation by entertaining and playing with each other.

Kittens can be full-time playmates and teach each other life lessons.

The shelter is able to take in more cats when more are adopted.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea and worm treatment and a wellness exam with a local veterinarian.