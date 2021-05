Pets

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Snickers and Sidian are about nine weeks old, and are both males. They are from the same litter of four. Snickers and Sidian are altered, microchipped, and have had age appropriate vaccinations so they’re ready for adoption.

If you or anyone you know is interested in giving Snickers and Sidian their forever home, you are welcome to visit the South County Animal Rescue Facebook page.