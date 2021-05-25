Local shelter caring for nearly 100 kittens looking for homes soon

Pets

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Nearly 100 kittens are currently in the care of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, and the shelter said they will be looking for new homes soon.

The shelter is open every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and adoptions include the following:

Spay/neuter

Initial worming and vaccinations

Rabies vaccine if they are over 3 months old

Microchip

Pet license for Santa Cruz County resident dogs

Collar and ID tag

Cat carrier

If you are interested in adopting one of the kittens, you can view the adoptable cats available here and fill out an adoption application here.