Pet of the Week: Piper the Pyrenees Pup

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Piper is a Pyrenees Mountain Dog. She's almost 5 months old, and will likely grow to be 100-110lbs when full grown. Pyrenees are considered an extra-large breed. They are not high energy, more medium energy. They are known for being guardians, so they will alert you to any perceived danger by barking.



Animal Friends Rescue says in Piper's case, she is a "millennial Pyrenees" and prefers the comforts of a house and family, to farm life. She loves to play with bigger dogs, but when she eats her breakfast and dinner, she prefers to have a space of her own. Piper is very sweet with kids, but Animal Friends Rescue recommend kids 7 and older who are also dog savvy since she will grow to a potentially very large size.

To put in an application or to request more information about Piper, people are welcome to visit www.animalfriendsrescue.org to submit an online application or call 831-333-0722 and leave a message, or email info@animalfriendsrescue.org.