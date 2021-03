Pets

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Jellybean is about one and a half years old. She's a Chihuahua mix who loves to cuddle and relax.

Jellybean is sprayed, chipped, and vaccinated.

If you are interested in giving Jellybean her forever home, you are welcome to visit South County Animal Rescue's Facebook page and submit an application. There, you can also find other pets looking for a home.