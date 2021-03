Pets

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Miso is a one-year-old puppy.

Tony with South County Animal Rescue says Miso is sweet, playful, and likes to cuddle. She also likes to play with other dogs, as well as take walks and enjoy car rides. Miso is good with kids and cats.

If you or someone you know is interested in giving Miso her forever home, you are welcome to visit the SCAR Facebook page.