Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter offers discounts on vaccines, microchips as distemper cases increase

Pets

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter says it has seen more distemper cases among coyotes and raccoons lately, so it is offering discounted packages to keep pets safe.

The shelter says distemper is a contagious disease without a cure that can affect a variety of animals, and the only way to prevent it in dogs is with a vaccine.

Animal Control officers said the cases have mainly been on the west side of Santa Cruz, but they are starting to move to other parts of the county.

To help pet owners keep their dogs safe, the shelter is offering this package of services to the pets of Santa Cruz County residents for $10:

DA2pp (Distemper/Parvo) vaccine for dogs with a current County license

FVRCP (cats)

Rabies

Microchip (including registration)

A County license can be bought day-of at the rate of $29 for spayed or neutered pets or $100 for pets that have not been spayed or neutered.

The discounts will be offered on March 18 and 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.