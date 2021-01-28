SPCA Monterey County takes in 41 evacuated pets

Pets

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County said it is currently caring for 41 pets evacuated due to this week's storm.

That number includes nine dogs, 14 cats, 17 horses and a donkey.

The areas surrounding the River, Carmel and Dolan Fire burn scars are all under evacuation orders due to a risk for debris flow during the storm.

The SPCA is also asking everyone to take their pets with them when they evacuate. The organization also said it is willing to shelter animals if there is not another place to take them.

On Wednesday, residents and about 50 large animals had to be rescued after getting stuck near River Road.