SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The SPCA for Monterey County will host a pet food drive Saturday at Seaside City Hall.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

It is completely free and food will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

You can learn more at www.spcamc.org/pfb or www.spcamc.org/comida if you prefer Spanish.