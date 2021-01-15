SPCA to hold pet food banks in Seaside and Soledad

Pets

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) To help people struggling to provide food for their pets, SPCA Monterey County is holding two pet food bank events over the next two weekends.

One event will be held at Seaside City Hall Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The other will be held on Jan. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Soledad High School.

The food is first come, first served and open to all pet owners in the county. Those who go can get two weeks worth of food loaded into their vehicles.

In addition to the two food bank events, the SPCA also gives out food at its location on Highway 68 every Wednesday at Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the SPCA said it has given out 90,000 pounds of free pet food, and it normally gives out 5,000 pounds in a year.

If you would like to help, you can have food delivered from your favorite company to the SPCA, shop on its Amazon wish list or donate online. They accept any brand, any size and food for any type of pet.