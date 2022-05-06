Mother-daughter owned Salinas flower shop makes Mother’s Day a family affair

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) At Magda's Flowers in Salinas, it's always a family affair.

"All the people working right now is all family members. Everything family," said Dora Murillo.

Murillo helps run the flower shop located on East Market St., owned by her mother, Magdalena Bautista. The mother-daughter duo has been busy working behind the scenes to prepare for a hectic Mother's Day weekend — their busiest holiday of the year.

People were stopping by all day to find the perfect last-minute gift for mom, but Magda's Flowers has been preparing for this weekend since Valentine's Day.

"We have to prebook flowers like three months in advance," said Murillo.

Supply issues are also making some items needed to assemble floral arrangements hard to come by.

"Because of all the stuff that is happening, it is like decreasing a little bit, the consumers and the flowers. But we still have the customers come by, maybe getting a little smaller arrangement," said Murillo.

And this year, with American and Mexican Mother's Day falling just two days apart, they're bringing in extra help.

"From Wisconsin, my brother is flying to help us on Mother's Day. My son as well is in Sacramento, too. He's coming this weekend to help us all. We're all so close. We work together. We clean the flowers together. Our sons, our daughters and all the family come together and we do our best," said Murillo.

You may also have to pay more for those floral arrangements this year, with florists suffering from inflation just like every other industry. Across the board, prices are about 10-12% higher than they were a year ago. But of course, mom is always worth it.